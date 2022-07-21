  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

‘ISPs Urged to Restrategise for Sustainable Growth, Profitability 

Business | 53 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria have been challenged to revamp their business and market operations for growth, sustainability and profitability.

The Chief Operating Officier, WTES Projects Limited, Mr. Chidi Ajuzie, who made the call at a recent telecom event in Lagos, during his paper presentation, said the Nigerian ISPs were going through a major survival challenge, and must therefore be ready to expand their scope of operations and look out for more opportunities, not only for sustainability but also for growth and profitability.

Ajuzie said the sub-sector would need regulatory support in terms of licensing issues, spectrum availability and price, inter-sector policies framework, Right of Way (RoW) intervention, human security and safety at the plants.  

“The past two years have been very challenging for the ISPs, lots of damages done to infrastructures, particularly in Lagos State. Federal Government needs to enact laws that will enforce the protection of critical telecoms infrastructure.

“Although ISPs play an important role in providing internet connectivity and achieving the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025), they do not need to be static to ensure their survival,” Ajuzie said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.