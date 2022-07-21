‘ISPs Urged to Restrategise for Sustainable Growth, Profitability 

Emma Okonji

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria have been challenged to revamp their business and market operations for growth, sustainability and profitability.

The Chief Operating Officier, WTES Projects Limited, Mr. Chidi Ajuzie, who made the call at a recent telecom event in Lagos, during his paper presentation, said the Nigerian ISPs were going through a major survival challenge, and must therefore be ready to expand their scope of operations and look out for more opportunities, not only for sustainability but also for growth and profitability.

Ajuzie said the sub-sector would need regulatory support in terms of licensing issues, spectrum availability and price, inter-sector policies framework, Right of Way (RoW) intervention, human security and safety at the plants.

“The past two years have been very challenging for the ISPs, lots of damages done to infrastructures, particularly in Lagos State. Federal Government needs to enact laws that will enforce the protection of critical telecoms infrastructure.

“Although ISPs play an important role in providing internet connectivity and achieving the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025), they do not need to be static to ensure their survival,” Ajuzie said.