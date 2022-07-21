Include More Youths In Your Cabinets, Mike Premium Charges Political Leaders

Youth activist, Michael Nwabufo has charged political leaders in the country to include young minds in their cabinets as a way to ensure the formulation and execution of policies that will affect lives positively.

He made this call during a courtesy visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Lagos with members of NETLIN Youth in Politics, a non-profit youth organisation.

According to Mike Premium, as he is popularly called, the nation needs young minds who understand the realities of the world and can proffer modern-day solutions that will positively affect the lives of the populace.

In his words, “We cannot expect different results and we keep doing things the same way. We have capable youths who can function in key areas that will bring changes.

“The youth understands what is happening out there. We need new wine in a new bottle. Every leader across boards must include a large number of young people in their cabinets. I see no reason why we cannot have a cabinet where 40 per cent of its members are youths”.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to only vote for candidates who have solid plans to address the many issues bedevilling the dreams of many young people in the country.

This is as he advocated for mass voter registration and participation in the 2023 General elections.

Mike Premium is a foremost brand, talent manager and convener of NETLIN Youth in Politics.

Others present during the visit were Prince Nelson Enwerem, Frodd, Lord Lamba, NastyBlaq, Brighto among other top celebrities and influencers who are members of NETLIN Youth in Politics.