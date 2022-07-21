FG Must Improve Welfare of 2.9m IDPs in North-east With Robust Data, Say UI Researchers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A University of Ibadan Data and Displacement Research Team has said that sound data ecosystem is needed to improve the lives of over 2.9 million Nigerians displaced in the North-east due to Boko Haram and other violent crimes.

This is just as it called on President Muhammadu Buhari to invest in technological infrastructure that would make data collection on IDPs coherent to improve their welfare and conditions.

The Lead Investigator, Data and Displacement Project funded by the United Kingdom Arts Department and Humanities Research Council, Professor Vicki Squire of University of Warwick and Dr. Olufunke Fayehun made the disclosures in a statement made available yesterday in Ibadan.

According to her, ensuring coherent data collection on IDPs in the North-east will guide against wastages and ensure that the IDPs benefit from the ethical data collected to further their welfare.

Fayehun, who is an associate professor at the Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan, said that displacement by armed conflict has extended consequences on those affected, including mortality, multiple displacements, loss of livelihood and supportive existential systems.

The statement reads: “As you know, there are more than 2.9 million internally displaced persons in North-eastern Nigeria, a significant location of armed conflicts in the country. This has led to extended consequences, including mortality, multiple displacements, loss of livelihood and supportive existential systems.

“While the focus of many humanitarian and diplomatic interventions in IDP camps in Nigeria has been on immediate livelihood issues such as feeding, medical care, clothing and shelter, key stakeholders have communicated the need for a robust data ecosystem to support such interventions.

“The assumption that actors achieve efficient and sustainable outcomes using the required information to function optimally can be feasible when humanitarian institutions and structures strengthen data mapping, gathering, processing, storage and utilisation along ethical lines. In addition, unethical data practices and processes violate scientific principles, international best practices, and human rights, leading to social exclusions.”

Together with the co-investigator, Dr. Olayinka Akanle, the team charged government to “improve the coordination of activities, efforts and resources of stakeholders towards providing technological and infrastructural facilities as well as improve capacities for efficient and ethical data collection, storage and utilisation.”

They also want government to create “awareness among IDPs about the processes of data capture, data rights and the benefits of improved information for humanitarian interventions. Organise orientation and sensitization meetings with IDPs and stakeholders to support sustainable ethical-data processes and systems.”

They duo maintained that the funds available to humanitarian assistance in Nigeria is too little to tackle the enormity of the challenges facing IDPs, adding that humanitarian assistance must move beyond attending to basic needs of the IDPs but deal with restoring people to their homelands without threat to their livelihoods and security.