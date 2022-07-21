  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

CIS to Inaugurate Adeosun as 12th President

Business | 17 seconds ago

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has said that it has concluded arrangements for the investiture of  its 12th President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Oluwole Ololade Adeosun.

The Institute, in a statement, said that one of the high points of the event is the send-off of the immediate past president, Mr Muhammed Olatunde Amolegbe, FCS who served as 11th President from 2020 to 2022.

Adeosun emerged the President in a seamless transition after serving as the 2nd Vice President and 1st Vice President for (a) two-year tenure respectively.

He is a Fellow of CIS with over two-decade experience in the financial market. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin in 1986 and capped it with a Master’s Degree in  Business Administration (MBA) specialising  in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos in 1993. He has been a long-standing member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and has served in many Committees.

Adeosun is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Securities  Limited, a Trading Licence Holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and a distinguished Fellow of many major professional Institutes in Nigeria’s financial services sector,including,  Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) amongst others.

