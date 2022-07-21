ACJA: EFCC, ICPC Kicks against Case File Submission to AGF

Sunday Aborisade



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) yesterday rejected a proposal in the ongoing amendment to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The provision makes it mandatory for the ICPC and EFCC to submit case file of a matter to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa kicked against the provision in the bill at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The proposed legislation is titled, “A bill to amend the Administration of Criminal Justice Act”

The EFCC said the provision would constitute undue interference by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation who is a political appointee.

The EFCC in the memorandum presented said, “This will constitute undue interference by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation who is also the Minister of Justice and a Political appointee, in the work of the law enforcement agencies.”

Also, the representative of the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owosanoye said the agency also supported the all the positions of the EFCC in the amendment of the bill.

The anti-graft agencies also kicked against provision for the freezing of account under investigation for period of 14-days by exparte order.

It said the section was unnecessary as it would impede the activities of the investigation agencies and freezing of account containing proceed of crime.

The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said the bill sought to establish the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Council as obtainable in other jurisdictions, similar to the Bureau of Justice in the United States of America and the London Criminal Justice Board.

“This is with a view to delivering a fair, efficient and effective criminal justice service in Nigeria and to improve outcomes, through active partnership.”

The Chairman also submitted that all the memorandum submitted by the various stakeholders would be looked at the critically before submitting the report before the Senate.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Orji Kalu in December 2021 and forwarded to Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.