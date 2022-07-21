9PSB, Seerbit Partner to Enhance Financial Service Offerings

9Payment Service Bank (9PSB) and SeerBit, a pan-African enterprise payment platform, have entered into a strategic partnership that will facilitate seamless access to financial services for individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

9PSB and SeerBit will co-create a seamless payment and omnichannel banking ecosystem that aggregates and simplifies transactions for banking agents, merchants, end consumers, and businesses.

The partnership creates a unique opportunity to deploy a home-grown solution that sets out a roadmap for the digitisation of payments and enables the ecosystem for closing the financial exclusion gap.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac, said 9PSB remained committed to building a strong financial ecosystem that is driven by collaboration.

She said, “The core of our business is to provide easy, convenient, and seamless financial transactions to the unbanked, under-banked, and under-served. To achieve this, collaboration is central to our strategy – with technology leaders and partners on this long journey with the ultimate goal to move Nigeria from a cash to cashless society. Thus, expanding on our promise to deliver relevant financial products. Through this partnership we will be providing our agents, partners, and customers with a single point of entry to enjoy various products and services.”

Founder and CEO of SeerBit, Omoniyi Kolade, said in alignment with SeerBit’s vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored at bridging payment gaps.