2023: Obi Orders Free Mass Production of Cards for LP Supporters

…As party warns support groups against collection of donations

Emameh Gabriel

To meet its 40 million membership target ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Labour Party (LP) has announced the commencement of mass production of cards to be distributed free to its growing supporters across the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, stated this when he received Abuja traders and artisans, who came with various gifts and campaign items at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja last Tuesday in commemoration of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s 61 birthday.

Abure stated that the decision followed a pledge made by Obi to encourage and facilitate membership registration and participation for next year’s general election.

He said: “We want to mass produce LP’s cards and give to you for free. Peter Obi has directed that we should not collect money again for card that he is going to mass produce cards and give it to the people free. Very soon, the card will be available everywhere.

“I want to welcome all of you into the party. As long as you are ‘OBIdient’, you are a member of the Labour Party. Wherever you find yourselves, convert people to join you, even if you don’t have card now.”

While thanking the group on Obi’s behalf, the party chief said the major political parties (APC and PDP) in the country would be taken by surprise next year, citing how the Labour Party forged a coalition in Edo State that eventually brought former state Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, to power in 2006.

According to him, “We are deeply humble for this show of love and passion for the presidential candidate. We have all put our hands in this project.

“The project before us is enormous to win. The battle against us is enormous but one thing is very clear-because we are on the side of the people-every mountain we shall climb, it will come down before us.

“I know that PDP and APC will be boasting by now that we have no structure, but I want to assure you that we will shock them.

“We have had the experience of this kind of movement before. In 2006, when we started the Oshiomhole’s Movement in Edo State, PDP, the then ruling party, laughed at us, asking: what can you do, and how many of you are in Labour? But by the time we concluded with them, they ran away from the government house.

“The same will happen in Aso Rock. It’s even better for your opponent to undermine you.”

Earlier at the event, the National Youth Leader of the party, Eragbe Anslem, warned that no support group has been directed by Labour Party to collect financial donations from supporters for now as the party was yet to conclude plans to commence funds raising.

He, however, advised that party members who could still afford their monthly dues of N100, should go ahead to do that in their own volition.

The LP youth leader said: “I read something this morning about fund raising or campaign. Please let me make this clear, nobody or group has been authorised to collect money on behalf of the Labour Party.

“We are still working on the platform, and when it is time, the process will be announced publicly. Please take note we are monitoring the activities of all the support groups across the country.”