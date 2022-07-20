  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Zambia Petition CAF, Call for Replay with South Africa

Sport | 19 seconds ago

Zambia’s Football Association (FAZ) has requested a replay of its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa, citing complaints about refereeing decisions.

The Copper Queens were beaten 1-0 on Mondayafter Linda Motlhalo converted a contentious 94th-minute penalty, which was awarded following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse consulted her pitchside monitor and decided that Martha Tembo had fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape queried the purpose of VAR after the match, while the country’s President Hakainde Hichilema said it was a “questionable penalty”.

FAZ has lodged an official complaint with WAFCON organisers the Confederation of African Football, highlighting “six key incidences” as grounds for a replay.

“We wish to contest the decision of the referee to award such a penalty as we call for a serious review of the game,” FAZ’s letter of appeal stressed yesterday.

“We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any (further) games.”

FAZ General Secretary, Adrian Kashala, added that Zambia had also “noted with great concern the poor officiating that characterised the tournament”.

Mwape was “very disappointed with the way the penalty was given” and that the VAR decision was harsh on his frustrated players.

“In the future, people will start saying it will be pointless to have referees if the cameras can decide,” he told BBC Sport Africa yesterday.

“They should just be firm, because it’s high time the referees improved in terms of officiating games.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.