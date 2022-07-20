Zambia Petition CAF, Call for Replay with South Africa

Zambia’s Football Association (FAZ) has requested a replay of its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa, citing complaints about refereeing decisions.

The Copper Queens were beaten 1-0 on Mondayafter Linda Motlhalo converted a contentious 94th-minute penalty, which was awarded following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Ethiopian referee Lidya Tafesse consulted her pitchside monitor and decided that Martha Tembo had fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape queried the purpose of VAR after the match, while the country’s President Hakainde Hichilema said it was a “questionable penalty”.

FAZ has lodged an official complaint with WAFCON organisers the Confederation of African Football, highlighting “six key incidences” as grounds for a replay.

“We wish to contest the decision of the referee to award such a penalty as we call for a serious review of the game,” FAZ’s letter of appeal stressed yesterday.

“We call for the penalty to be cancelled, that a replay be ordered and that the referee be barred from handling any (further) games.”

FAZ General Secretary, Adrian Kashala, added that Zambia had also “noted with great concern the poor officiating that characterised the tournament”.

Mwape was “very disappointed with the way the penalty was given” and that the VAR decision was harsh on his frustrated players.

“In the future, people will start saying it will be pointless to have referees if the cameras can decide,” he told BBC Sport Africa yesterday.

“They should just be firm, because it’s high time the referees improved in terms of officiating games.”