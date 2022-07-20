Why Visiting Abuja, Nigeria is a Must for Travel Lovers

Being the fast-evolving capital of Nigeria, Abuja has more to offer its visitors than one can imagine. Since it is located at the center of the country, operating as a metropolis, Abuja has proven to be a focal part of Nigerian Development and History. This article discusses why you might want to add this marvelous city to your bucket list.

Historical and Political Importance

Abuja replaced Lagos as the capital on the 12th of December, 1991 in the observance of Ibrahim Babangida. Importantly, it is one of the earliest planned cities built in Africa. Therefore, the government institutes managing the country’s affairs are precisely built for their purposes.

Asokora, Durumi, and Jahi are a few of its flourishing districts that offer an exquisite experience to learn about Nigerian day-to-day life. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Supreme Court, and other governmental buildings are not only committed to their purposes but provide an example of fine and graceful architecture.

It is the hub of corporate buildings and many powerful men have chosen the city as their residency.

Religious and Cultural Monuments

This sensational city is the 4th most populous city in Nigeria, thus a great deal of religious and cultural diversity is evident. You might want to examine the eloquent details of the National Mosque and its grandeur construction.

Similarly, the National Church of Nigeria calls upon you to ponder upon the Christian history of the country. It is very promising to see both such worship places functioning together harmoniously, an indicator of how welcoming and accepting the Nigerians are in terms of religious difference.

The city also houses the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, having splendid art pieces, both local and international. It reflects how the citizens appreciate and promote the idea of creative pursuit.

Scenic Beauty and Recreation

Towering and protecting the great metro city is the Aso Rock. This gigantic monolith has been a major attraction for tourists. The Zuma Rock is another monolith that represents the vast geographical characteristics of both Abuja and Nigeria.

It also connects Abuja to Suleja, thus one visit may lead to several more discoveries. The Millennium Tower and the Abuja Millennium Park are places one must visit to get away from the busy city life and enjoy the tranquility of nature.

Tobix Recreational Park provides for similar needs and also allows you to explore its eatery containing savory specialties.

Gastronomic Experience

There is no visit without food and Abuja has certainly got you covered for that. Do you crave Italian food? A visit to Ciao is sure to fulfill your desires with their tangy Italian dishes served with fine wine.

Chopsticks Restaurant is there for you if it is the Chinese Food that keeps you up at night. Albasha Palace is at your service if you are more of a fan of the appetizing Mediterranean and continental food.

Flavorful Indian Food is made available by the Sitar and if you wish to host a large gathering, Golf Course is at your service.

Entertainment Opportunities

The locals are well committed to advocating the need for leisure and amusement. Thus, the Abuja carnival maintains its high standard and rank to attract participants and visitors.

The Transcorp Hilton Casino is a place where one can indulge in playful gambling and find friends that share similar interests as them. Or if you want to kick back and relax at The Jabi Boat Club, you can also play at an online casino and enjoy the serene waters of this family-oriented facility.

The Magicland Amusement Park and the Gurara Falls are also places you may wish to visit for some air from the hectic streets of the capital city.