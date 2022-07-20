  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Transfer: Bayern Sign De Ligt for £67.8m from Juventus 

Sport | 18 seconds ago

Bayern Munich have signed the Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a five-year contract in a deal worth €80m (£67.8m)

The fee equalled Bayern’s transfer record, paid for defender Lucas Hernández from Atlético Madrid in 2019. 

De Ligt, 22, joined Juventus from Ajax on a five-year contract in July 2019 and spent three seasons with the Serie A champions. 

“I’m very happy to become a player for this great club,” said De Ligt. 

“FC Bayern is one of the most successful clubs in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world. 

“I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me. On top of that, it is a brilliantly run club with big aims. 

“I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story.” 

De Ligt won one Serie A title and one Coppa Italia in 117 appearances for Juventus. 

Wanted by Chelsea, he became the second Dutch international to join Bayern this summer after midfielder Ryan Gravenberch’s transfer to the club. 

Bayern have also bought Sadio Mane from Liverpool and right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax, while striker Robert Lewandowski is poised to join Barcelona.

