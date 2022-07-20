Spring Lake School Graduates 15

Funmi Ogundare​

Spring Lake School, a faith-based school in Lekki, Lagos, recently graduated 15 of​ its first set of intakes.



Speaking at the school’s fifth graduation ceremony in Lagos, the Director, Mrs. Judith Usiakpor, reiterated its commitment towards​ moulding children cognitively and psychologically while commending the pioneer parents for coming this far with the school.



​Usiakpor, who is a co – founder of Cool Teachers Nigeria, an online community that promotes, empowers and ensures the rebranding of Nigerian teachers and child care practitioners, told the large gathering of an article coming up soon from her stable that will provide an insight to parents on how to successfully manage the first five cognitive years of their children and set the right academic foundation for them.



Some of the parents who were present at the programme expressed their excitement about the level of development of their wards and adjudged Spring Lake Schools as one among the best pre-schools​ currently in Lagos.



A renowned Lagos lawyer and a parent, Mrs. Zulei Momodu​ commended the school’s team for the exemplary turn around job they did to the children.