Senate Confirms Joe Ohiani as ICRC Director-General

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The nominee’s confirmation followed the consideration of the House Committee on Works.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Aliero (PDP – Kebbi Central), said Ohiani knows how he would apply the knowledge and experience gathered over time to enhance the workings of the Commission.

He said: “The nominee responded intelligently and provided satisfactory answers to all questions asked.

“After careful and diligent assessment of the nominee’s extensive resume, performance during the screening exercise, knowledge, experience and character, the committee considers him suitable for confirmation as the Director-General of the Infrastructure Regulatory Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday, passed the Nigerian Start-up Bill, 2022.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC – Kogi Central), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

He said the council, upon its establishment, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria.

Similarly, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, on Wednesday, scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North).

The bill after consideration, was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative inputs.

The committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

In a related development, another bill to establish the Federal Nephrology and Kidney Research and Treatment Centre Hadejia, also scaled second reading on the floor.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia (APC – Jigawa North-East), was referred by Lawan to the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe-led Committee was given four weeks to turn in its report.