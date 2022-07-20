  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Parthian Partners Pledges Commitment to Enhancing Financial Inclusion

Parthian Partners Limited has announced plans to support plans to enhance financial inclusion across Nigeria and support agriculture output and food security through supporting various schemes of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners Limited, Oluseye Olusoga, said this at firm’s 10th anniversary gala held in Lagos over the weekend.

He said: “We have seen different schemes that the central bank has tried to come up with, and there are different companies that are out there that basically help the farmers source for funds to buy agricultural inputs like fertilizer and high yielding seedlings.

“We will spend a lot more time trying to do a lot more financial inclusion work, focusing extensively on the agricultural sector. Because we believe strongly that food insecurity is actually going to be a major problem, not just for Nigeria, but for the whole world, going into the next five years.”

Explaining further, Olusoga said that finding ways to support the agricultural sector is extremely important and worth keeping focus on financially, and also from a strategic perspective.

He said a lot of the grains used in the world today come from Ukraine.

And even if the war in that country stopped tomorrow, it will take a while before people are actually able to feed the nation, because of scarcity and high cost of fertilizer meaning that food will get a lot more expensive.

So food insecurity, Olusoga said, is actually the biggest problem, not just for Nigeria, but for the world at large.

He said there is a need for the firm to do its part in ensuring that the problem is alleviated, stressing that even though the firm cannot do it alone, it will allocate and try to work with different partners to see how the impact on Nigeria can be reduced, while working in the financial space

