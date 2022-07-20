Oyebanji: I Won’t Consider Politics, Religion to Run My Govt

Victor Ogunje



Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has assured Ekiti residents that competence would form the kernel of his government, when sworn in, promising to give equal opportunities to all indigenes, regardless of political leanings, religions and backgrounds.

Oyebanji stated this yesterday during a ‘thank you tour’ in Ikole, Oye and Ilejemeje Local Government Areas, where he met traditional rulers, party leaders and other stakeholders and shared some of his plans and programmes for the state with them.

The governor-elect, who was accompanied by his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, State Chairman of APC, Paul Omotoso and other party leaders, expressed appreciation to the people for the support given to him and APC during the last election and promised not to betray the trust reposed in him.

According to him, “I made a promise during my campaign that if elected, I would come back to thank you. In particular, I appreciate our traditional rulers for their support and prayers. I know the influence and power of the Kabiyesis and I’m aware that their good disposition towards me and our party helped us win many people to our side.

“To our party members and other people of Ekiti State, I thank you because you are truthful to yourselves, God and the generation yet unborn. As promised during my campaign, I still reaffirm here today that I will perform up to expectation. I will do everything humanly possible to make you proud.”

Addressing the traditional rulers in Ikole, Oye and Eda-Oniyo Ekiti, the governor-Elect urged them to always call his attention, anytime they considered it necessary to offer advice on any lapses in his administration.

He called on party members to be magnanimous in victory by reaching out to aggrieved members and intending members and integrating them into the progressive fold.

“I am pleading with our members to extend hand of love to those that are aggrieved and even new members ahead next year elections,” he said.

Oyebanji restated his earlier promise that party leaders and various communities would have input whenever appointments were to be made, adding that it would be difficult for anybody to sail through without endorsement from party and community leaders from his or her constituency.

His words: “I promise you that you will be the one that will indicate those that will represent you. Anybody that wants appointment should go back to their leaders and get clearance and endorsement.”

The Oloye of Oye Ekiti, HRM Oba Michael Oluwole Ademolaju, who spoke on behalf of all the traditional rulers from the local government, described Oyebanji as a thoroughbred politician and astute administrator, who is well prepared to consolidate on all the laudable achievements of the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration.

While congratulating Oyebanji and Afuye on their electoral victory, he expressed optimism that they would perform up to expectation, adding that the gate to the palaces of all the traditional rulers in Ekiti would be wide opened for him anytime.

Before then, Oyebanji had stopped at Ijesa-Isu with his entourage to visit a former deputy governor of the state, Chief Paul Alabi, who served betwen 1999 and 2003.

The former deputy governor, who expressed his delight over the visit, congratulated the governor-elect on his landslide victory and wished him success in his new endeavors.