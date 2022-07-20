Heritage Bank Feeds 500 Underprivileged Children

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its sustainability drive in the corporate social responsibility space, Heritage Bank Plc has reiterated its commitment to improving the welfare and economic development of communities by feeding over 500 underprivileged children.

The support is in collaboration with Adyva Foods’ project tagged, “Feed a Kid,” which was in commemoration of Children’s Day celebration.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications of the Bank, Ozena Utulu, said the commitment so far which is in line with the Sustainable Banking Practices, was to help mitigate hunger by providing to the less privileged and reduce the adverse effect of the food insecurity in the country.

According to her, we have continued to put sustainability at the heart of our decision-making for the sake of humanity and the bank’s own bottom line because a healthy planet is the backbone of nearly every industry on Earth.

“Heritage Bank’s partnership in this event offers us an opportunity to fulfil our quota in adherence to the sustainable banking practices that ensures that banks and related institutions have the interest of their stakeholders at the core of their strategies,” Utulu stated.

The CEO, Adyva Foods, Anyagwa Adanma said that the idea of the partnership was to feed over 500 less privileged kids with cooked food and provide them with goody bags containing stationery, educational materials to mention but a few.

She added, “I will advise parents to ensure they educate their children and teach them the savings culture and financial literacy for future benefits.”