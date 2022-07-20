  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

Dana Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Abuja

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s indigenous carrier, Dana Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number, 5N DNA and 100 passengers on board, yesterday embarked on an emergency landing due to technical problem.


Statement from the airline, signed by its management said the emergency landing was due to an indication on one of its engines.


“The Pilot-in- command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International airport at about 2.52pm,” the statement said.


The airline also said all 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by the airline’s team of engineers.


“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)  have also been briefed on the incident. We sincerely apologise to all our passengers onboard the flight and reassure our customers that Dana Air will continue to maintain its high safety standards,” Dana Air also said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.