Cholera Kills Five in Kano, Says  Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has said that no fewer than five persons have lost their lives, following the outbreak of cholera in the state.


Dr Tsanyawa, who  confirmed this while briefing journalists in Kano yesterday, said the state recorded a total number of 189 cases out of which five lost their lives.


The commissioner noted that on the 16th April, 2022 a case of watery diarrhea and vomiting, suspected to be cholera was reported in Dambatta Local Government area of the state.


According to him, the case was promptly investigated and addressed, stressing that since then, a total number of 189 cases in 20 local government areas were recorded, out of which 184 had fully recovered, while five died.


“It will interest you to know that last year by now we recorded 12,116 cases across the state with 329 deaths.  This is because of the prompt and multi-sectoral collaborative response by the state,” Dr Tsanyawa stated.


The commissioner, however, called on people of the state to imbibe the culture of personal and environmental hygiene to avoid the further outbreak of cholera and other diseases in the state.


Dr Tsanyawa maintained that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was fully committed to providing adequate and quality healthcare services to the people of the state, aimed at eliminating the cholera outbreak and other diseases in the state.

