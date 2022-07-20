Buhari: I’m Optimistic APC Ticket Will Win 2023 Presidential Poll

*Says God willing, he will hand over to Tinubu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket will emerge victorious in the February, 2023 presidential election.

The President, who spoke Wednesday while playing host to Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja, said he had strong conviction that the APC will win the presidential poll next year.

Responding to Senator Shettima’s, speech, President Buhari said, “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”

The President, who received the VP Candidate shortly after he was unveiled by the leadership of the Party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he was very happy with the choice of the former Governor of Borno State as running mate.

He said: “I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well. You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Presidential Candidate thanked the President for his empathy, support and positive role, leading to his emergence as running mate to APC presidential candidate.

He praised the President for having a special place in his heart for Borno and Northeast, adding, “I can cite 20-30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.”

He mentioned the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Independent Power Plant for Maiduguri by the NNPC, “after many years of darkness,” saying “words cannot describe our appreciation of your support, we will remain eternally grateful.”

He requested the President to appreciate his successor, Babagana Zulum who was in his company, along with the Minister of State, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, for spurning “recurring mention” of him and pressure from his Governor colleagues to bid for the Vice Presidential ticket.

The Candidate pledged to remain “loyal and devoted” to the President, promising that his Vice-Presidency will not be for the “troika of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri,” but for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or geographical place of origin.