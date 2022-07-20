Akeredolu Charges Traditional Rulers to Protect Domains from Criminals

Fidelis David

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has charged traditional rulers in the state to do more to secure their respective domains against criminals.

Governor Akeredolu, who gave the charge in Akure while inaugurating the State Council of Obas led by the Chairman and Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said his administration, since inception, has been according the monarchs their pride of place in the scheme of things and will not, in anyway, take them for granted.



The governor applauded traditional rulers in the state for joining hands with his administration in addressing the challenges of insecurity, while he congratulated Oba Aladelusi on his appointment as the chairman of the Council for a tenure of two years.

He said the State Council of Obas has, in recent years, built for itself a robust relationship with the government through its steadfastness, loyalty, sacrifice and commitment to its statutory roles.



Governor Akeredolu further expressed confidence that the new council would not deviate from the noble role but shall build on the foundation already laid down and the achievements made by the past councils.



Akeredolu assured the monarchs of his administration resolve not to play down on the roles of traditional rulers and their immense contributions to governance.

He said: “No doubt, the Council of Obas in Ondo State has come of age. The Council, otherwise known as the Council of Chiefs in the Chiefs’ Law, is established by the provisions of the Chiefs Law 1984 (as amended by Edict No. 4 of 1991) under Part V, Section 33.



“It is clear from the provisions of the law that the functions and roles of the State Council of Obas are purely advisory. I am pleased to state that the State Council of Obas has performed creditably in all the areas mentioned above.



“It is worth mentioning that the Council has, no doubt, offered invaluable advice to our administration which had helped tremendously in giving policy direction,” the governor added.



Akeredolu further explained that his administration remained more committed in delivering on its electoral promises, adding that he will not relent in his good works.



He noted that in spite of all odds, his administration will ensure that all State resources are pooled for maximum utilisation for the growth and development of the dear State.



Speaking after his inauguration, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for approving his appointment as the Chairman of the Council, promising to join hands with the governor in the fight against the common enemies of the state and the people.



“Today, the roles of the traditional institutions in fighting crime, maintenance of peace, mediation between the government and her employees, mediation through alternative dispute resolution among others have continued to become more prominent and increasing in recent times.



“It is obvious that the royal fathers play a crucial role in curbing crimes and other social vices occasioned by the rising insecurity and its attendant effects in our country,” he added.



The Akure monarch also appreciated the Governor for backing an Akure man, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to be Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, noting that the development gladdened their heart and would be continually appreciated by the people.