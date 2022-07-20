  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Access Bank to Support Education with $1.7m Raised at 2022 UK Charity Polo Tournament

Business | 36 seconds ago

Seeking to improve the state of education in Nigeria, Access Bank has raised $1.7 million at its Charity Polo Tournament held at The Guards Polo Club, Egham, Surrey, United Kingdom.

The money, the bank said, will be directed towards the building and equipping of over 100 classroom blocks in the less developed areas of Nigeria.

These donations, according to the Group Managing Director of Access Corporation, Herbert Wigwe, “Serve as building blocks towards achieving a brighter future for the country, while challenging the various state governments to take sustainable actions towards ensuring all boys and girls complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education.

“We thank all attendees and donors for buying into our vision and assure that Access Bank will not relent in its efforts to see that every Nigerian child regardless of tribe, gender and religion is given a fair chance for a better tomorrow.”

Managing Director of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, also added that, the polo event remained the greatest investment towards ensuring a great future for the vulnerable Nigerian child.

The Polo tournament, which is executed in partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF, in Kaduna, South Africa and the UK has been an extension of Access Bank’s efforts to support anti-poverty and anti-HIV/AIDS campaigns in Nigeria. This is the first edition of the UK-based tournament to be held since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

