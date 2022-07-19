Women In Tech: Vbank Helps Over 1,000 Women, Girls to Build Future-Proof Careers



Ugo Aliogo



In line with Vbank’s promise of accelerating people faster towards their goals, the brand sponsored the inaugural Vbank Women in Tech Nigeria Makeathon to upskill over 1,000 women and girls, across 28 States, who were eager to learn relevant tech skills to set a solid foundation for a future-proof career.

A statement by the company said the women were equipped with deep tech, digital marketing, data analytics, cybersecurity, product management, software programming, and soft skills. In line with Vbank’s promise of accelerating people faster towards their goals, the brand sponsored the inaugural Vbank Women in Tech Nigeria Makeathon to upskill over 1,000 women and girls, across 28 States, who were eager to learn relevant tech skills to set a solid foundation for a future-proof career.



The statement also noted that the partnership also aims to tackle the scourge of unemployment by bridging the gender skills gap and helping more women embrace technology.



The statement revealed that the 1,000+ beneficiaries of the maiden edition of the Makeathon initiative participated in a four-month free, capacity-building, digital literacy exercise which began in March 2022 and ended in June 2022.



The statement added that the women were equipped with relevant tech skills to build their tech competencies and enable them to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

The statement added: “The Makeathon initiative goes beyond upskilling girls and women between the ages of 18 to 45 years with requisite tech skills, to seeking internship opportunities for them in leading tech organizations in Nigeria and abroad. Thus far, more than 10 global tech firms have committed to offering some of the beneficiaries, who graduated last week, internship opportunities to put their skills to the test.”



Commenting at the graduation ceremony, the Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank (VBank), Gbenga Omolokun said; “We are proud of the graduands and how far they have come to be here today. We are pleased to be associated with an initiative that is committed to helping thousands of women and girls build flourishing careers in tech while simultaneously bridging skills and economic gender gaps in society. It is inspiring to have women with zero tech skills come into the space to learn and showcase their talents. We are committed to this initiative and will continue to do this to help more women achieve their tech goals.”

Also speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Women in Tech Global, Ayumi Moore said; “These women whom we are celebrating today have been equipped with digital skills they can deploy across sectors. We are proud to have contributed to helping 1,000 women gain employable skills they can use to drive the growth of the tech ecosystem.”