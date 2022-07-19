Terrorists  Abduct Four Housewives, Five Others in Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than four housewives and five other residents of Shema Quarters in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State were last Sunday abducted by gunmen suspected to be terrorists who defied a heavy downpour to attack the residential area.

The suspected terrorists, who stormed the quarters located in Dutsin-Ma town about 11:30a.m. in large numbers, were said to have operated for about three hours before the arrival of some security operatives.

A credible source told THISDAY in a telephone interview yesterday that the hoodlums invaded the quarters during a heavy downpour brandishing AK-47 rifles, arrows and machetes when most of the residents were asleep.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, also confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes, there was an attack. I am aware of it but I can’t give the full account of it because the report I have is still sketchy.”

But the source said the terrorists ransacked the residence of one Usman Abdullahi Yarima and abducted his two wives and three other members of the family before moving to Abdulraziz Lawal’s house, where they also kidnapped his two wives and two other relatives.

He added that husbands of the abducted housewives, who were overpowered by the motorcycle-riding terrorists, scampered for safety which led to the abduction of the victims.

According to the source, “The terrorists attacked the Shema quarters in large numbers around 11:30p.m. yesterday (Sunday) night and abducted nine people despite a heavy downpour that we witnessed here yesterday.

“They broke into the house of one Usman Abdullahi Yerima and abducted his two wives and three other family members in the compound. They later moved to the house of one Abdulraziz Lawal and kidnapped his two wives and two other relatives.

“The terrorists operated from 11:30a.m. to 2a.m. before some police officers came. You know it was raining seriously during that time, so all efforts we made to prevent the attackers from going with the victims proved abortive.”

However, Isah, while confirming the incident, said the Dutsin-Ma Armoured

Personnel Carrier vehicles and some police officers were drafted to the scene of the incident and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

He, however, debunked reports that the terrorists operated from 11:30a.m. to 2a.m., saying: “We got that report around 11a.m. but for them to have operated up to 2a.m. that’s not true.”