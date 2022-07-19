STEPHANIE OKOCHA: BLAZING HER OWN TRAIL IN NIGERIAN SHOWBIZ

Stephanie Okocha is a young Nigerian music executive, who has been steadily carving a niche for herself in Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment industry and the industry is beginning to take notice.

Since teaming up with fast-rising Nigerian producer, Tempoe, his career has grown in leaps and bounds and he has churned out a few of afrobeats leading tracks over the past two years, songs like Omah Lay’s “Godly”, “Love Nwantintin” by Ckay and Joeboy’s “Door”, are just a few of his hits that have been borne out of their association, even as she continues to guide his career under her Panda Entertainment imprint.

Her list of clients includes Timaya, Ycee, Reminisce, Tempoe, Wurld, Uche Odoh amongst several others.

Stephanie continues to work behind the scenes for major concerts like the Gidi Culture Festival and the Basement Gig, an underground concert held to celebrate rising talents in the music industry, however in 2021 she got her big shot when she organized the Panda Live in Concert Music Festival. The music festival-styled concert was headlined by Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, Ayra Starr, Victony and many more. Being one of the first major concerts to be held in Lagos after the pandemic, it had a record attendance with fans thronging in their thousands to the Lekki phase 1 grounds and they were not disappointed as all the performers gave top notch performances and organization was at a high level, thanks to expert coordination by the Caleb University graduate.

Stephanie founded Panda Entertainment in January 2021 as a 360-entertainment company that caters to label services, film productions, events, recording camps, promotions, social media management and much more. The Panda Live in Concert Music Festival, was their first major event and it has been heralded as a resounding success.

Stephanie recently served as a panelist at the Music Meets Tech: Future Insiders Programme organized by YouTube and the Temple Company and was a judge at the Boomplay Campus Music Star talent competition.