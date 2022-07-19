Stakeholders Back Emenike’s Abia Guber Candidacy

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Stakeholders from across Abia State have continued to drum support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike, saying that if elected governor next year his administration would yield bountiful dividends for the state.

Stakeholders, who spoke at a meeting held in Umuahia expressed their delight that Abia APC has finally got it acts together and has, for the first time, entrusted its governorship ticket to a capable hand, in the person of High Chief Emenike.

Minority Leader of Abia House od Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu noted that the emergence of Emenike as the APC governorship standard-bearer has sent strong signal to the ruling party that the game is over as their occupation of government house would end next year.

“The battle has just started. We must work very hard to to sing victory song in 2023,” he said, adding that the past electoral disappointments have been put behind as APC is now more formidable with Emenike leading the charge to uproot the ruling party from Abia government house.

“Yesterday is gone. Today is ours and tomorrow will be better,” the lawmaker, who represents Arochukwu state constituency, declared.

A stakeholder, Chima Onyekwere, Emenike’s governance of Abia “will have a multiplier effect across the state” as he would implement a wholistic and sustainable development agenda for the state supported with strong economic base.

He urged Abia voters to get ready to use their ballots in 2023 to usher in a new era of good governance and exponential development that the people of Abia have been dreaming of over the years.

Deputy Chairman of Abia APC, Chief Grant Nwogu allayed the fears of those that usually stay away from voting with the excuse that votes don’t count, assuring that Abia would no longer witness such a scenario.

“We must vote and our votes will count in 2023,” he said, adding that with the amended Electoral Act everybody should have strong faith in the electoral process.

In his remarks, Chino Erondu challenged Abians to demonstrate their displeasure and disappointment at the maladministration of the Peoples Democratic Party by using the power of ballots to end the “locust years” of Abia’s ruling party come 2023.

“If you believe that Abia is not working use your votes to make a change and bring in High Chief Ikechi Emenike,” he said, adding that Abia APC would embark on house – to – house mobilisation of voters to ensure victory for Emenike and all APC candidates.

He warned Abia voters against selling their ballots as transactional politicians usually capitalise on vote buying and other malpractices to emerge and pay the masses back with bad governance and looting of public treasury.