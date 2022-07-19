Police Arrest Husband of  Woman Who Allegedly Committed  Suicide in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu



A 27-year-old woman identified as Mrs Cynthia Agho, has allegedly committed suicide in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

However, the husband of the woman, Emmanuel Omoru, has been arrested by the police following rumour that he may have killed the wife but faked it as suicide.

It was gathered that the woman was found dangling with a rope on her neck tied to the ceiling fan in her bedroom apartment along Lucky Way area of Aduwawa, Benin City.

The Edo State Police Spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, said it happened at No 10, Omozese street, off street 2, off Lucky way, Aduwawa areas of Benin City,

According to Nwabuzor, “It is a case of suspected suicide. On July 7, the control room of Aduwawa police station received a distress call that a certain woman committed suicide by hanging at No 10, Omozese street, off street 2, off Lucky Way, Aduwawa Benin City.”

He said: “When the police visited the scene of the crime, they met a certain woman who was later identified by her husband, one Emmanual Omoru as Mrs. Cynthia Agho, 27, swinging in a rope tied to the ceiling fan inside in her bedroom.

“A stool was found under the ceiling fan, the corpse was photographed, lowered down and evacuated to the police hospital morgue for autopsy. No written note was found at the scene.”

However, he said preliminary investigation has commenced to identify or find out whether it is a case of suspected suicide or murder.

“Rumour is flying that it is a case of suspected murder and that is why investigation has commenced to unravel the truth”.

Nwabuzor said: “The husband of the woman is in the police custody undergoing interrogation at Aduwawa Police Station and will be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation.”