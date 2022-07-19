  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

New Champions Crowned  in Douye Diri Scrabble Championships 

Olusegun Samuel

Akwa Ibom-born Nsikak Etim has emerged the new champion of the Masters category in the second edition of the Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship which ended last night in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The player recorded 12 wins at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in the Bayelsa State capital with a plus 1082 cumulative spread to win the trophy and N500,000 star prize and the winner’s trophy.

Etim dethroned Oshevire Avwenagha won the maiden edition with 11 victories  of  617 cumulative at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa.

Akpofure Orughele from Delta State won the intermediate category while Jacob Jonah was the winner of the veterans’ category, just as Burogha Douglas from Bayelsa State was the opens event champions.

There was also a new champion in the student category as Adeleke John from Federal Government College Odi dethroned Ikoko David who won the category last year. Young chess prodigy, Deborah Quickpen, and Sunshine Ekperi got consolation prices.

Declaring the Championship close, Governor Douye Diri reiterated the state government’s  commitment in using sports to combat crime as well as develop the skills and talent of the youths.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated that Bayelsa was open to host more national sporting activities, noting that the state had recorded landmark achievements in sports in the last two years.

He urged all the winners to be focused and to  not see their success as the ultimate goal but aim to become world champions.

In an interview, the winner of the masters category Nsikak Etim, a graduate of the University of Lagos asserted that he was elated for emerging victorious in a competition that had African champions in attendance.

He explained that he won the championship with a hydrocarbon word “Neoprene” which according to him was the game clincher. 

About 272 scrabble players from across the country participated in five categories:  Masters, Intermediate, Open, Schools and Veterans in the two-day event which took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa. 

Winners were rewarded with trophies and total cash prizes amounting to five million Naira.

