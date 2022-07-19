  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

NBA 2022 Election: Maikyau Declared Winner!

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

It’s official! Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, emerged as NBA President, at the conclusion of online voting by Nigerian Lawyers at midnight last Saturday.

In a swift reaction, his closest contender J-K Gadzama, SAN complained about irregularities in the election, and in a letter to his supporters, he expressed appreciation for their overwhelming support, urging them to stay calm amidst the complaints.

The President-elect, Maikyau, SAN, polled a massive 22,342 votes, followed by Joe-Kyari Gadzama SAN who polled 10,842, with Jonathan Taidi coming third with 1380 votes.

 The elected officials for other offices are as follows:

Lynda Bala Rose — 1st Vice President Clement Chukwuemeka — 2nd Vice PresidentAde Adegbite — General SecretaryDaniel Kip. — Assistant Secretary Caroline Ladidi Bishop — Treasurer

Habib Lawal — Publicity SecretaryAjiboye Charles Olawale — Assistant Publicity Secretary

Chineye Obasi — Welfare Secretary

