Judge Warns Lawyers against Undermining Ethics of Legal Profession

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Professor of Law and Judge of Enugu State High Court, Justice Cyprian Ajah, has warned lawyers in the country against undermining the ethics of the legal profession if they must continue to earn respect and confidence of the people.

Ajah said lawyers are custodian of the rule of law and the justice system, which is the bedrock of democracy and development, hence the need for a conscious effort to remain relevant in the country.

The charge was part of a lecture he delivered weekend, at the 2022 dinner of the Faculty of Law, Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

Renaissance University is a community-based institution (boarding only), established 17 years ago by former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

Speaking on the theme: ‘The Importance of Ethics in the Legal Profession’, the judge stated that the legal profession has a huge responsibility in ensuring that rules of ethics are developed, adding that lawyers and the public are educated about ethics and made effective through disciplinary mechanisms.

He reminded lawyers of the need to constantly uphold the rule of law and access to justice, pointing out that: “If lawyers do not adhere to, and promote principle of justice, fairness and equity, the law itself will be brought to disrepute and public confidence in it dimmed.”

The legal profession, he added, has a huge responsibility within the society as upholders of the rule of law and protectors of individual rights against abuse of power.

Ajah stressed that the current state of affairs in Nigeria demands the maintenance of reputation by the legal profession against fakes and quacks.

“A profession’s collective reputation is crucial to the confidence it inspires. The reputation on the legal profession is linked to how the public views the administration of justice. Where there is no public confidence in the legal profession, trust in the justice system itself is undermined.”

He advised lawyers to maintain the highest standard of honesty, integrity and fairness towards their clients, the court and members of the public, “which includes promptly honoring of any undertaking given in the course of a lawyer’s practice”.

He paid glowing tribute to the founder and visitor of Renaissance University, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, for his profound vision in establishing and sustaining the nascent citadel of intellectual, human and entrepreneurial development.

This, he said, is an immense testimony to Nnamani’s fervent and unrelenting love for education and youth empowerment.