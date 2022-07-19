Diri Gets Rousing Welcome after Osun Election Victory

Olusegun Samuel



The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun State Governorship election, arrived Yenagoa, the state capital to a rousing welcome from thousands of party faithful for his role in the victory of Ademola Adeleke in the Osun State Governorship election on Saturday.

Diri, who was caught unaware by the multitude of supporters at the Bayelsa International Airport and the Peace park, venue of the welcome rally, declared that the victory of the PDP’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was due to prayers and hard work by party faithful at the state and the national levels.

The governor revealed that when naysayers were predicting a loss for the PDP because he was made the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Party, he went to God in Prayers and his prayers were backed with the resolutions of frictions within the party in Osun.

He said: “God answered our prayers because we challenged Him that naysayers were challenging Him and not PDP or myself.”

The Bayelsa governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and others involved in the conduct of Osun election, insisting that the election in Osun was the first properly conducted by the electoral commission in years.

Also speaking the Deputy Governor, Sen. Lawrence Ehwhurujakpor, explained that the welcome rally was an impromptu arrangement without the knowledge of the Governor in order to show him how the people of the state appreciate his effort at ensuring the victory of the PDP and Sen. Ademola Adeleke in Osun state. He also called on the people of the state to continue to give their undivided support to Gov. Douye Diri for more performance in the years ahead.

Earlier in his speech, the Bayelsa PDP Chairman, Solomon Agwanana dismissed the claims of internal squabble within the party in the state, saying the PDP is more united in Bayelsa than ever.

“What is recorded in Osun is the little out of what Gov. Diri has recorded. He has not failed the PDP and the people. All members of the PDP in the state must act responsibly. The bond of unity in the PDP is shining and God did what happened in Osun.”

In their speeches, members of the State House of Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Micheal Ogbere, the PDP Caucus Chairmen in Bayelsa East, Central and West Senatorial districts, the Non-Indigenes through the Special Adviser, Hon. Onuma Johnson, the various pro-PDP support groups through Hon. George Turner and the Coordinator of the Bayelsa Vigilante, Hon. Doubiye Alagba and Bayelsa Volunteer, Lucky Asanakpo, described the administration of Gov. Douye Diri in the state as a shining one through the delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, the Gov. Diri administration has assisted members to deliver on over fifty constituency projects in their constituents in the last two years.