  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Buhari Hails Super Falcons for Gallant Display against Morocco

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Monday’s gallant display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second semi-finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The president, in a release Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said though many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament.

President Buhari said he’s encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class.

The president believed great things are expected from the female team and like all Nigerians; he will be cheering them on at future outings.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.