Terrorists Defy Rain, Abduct Four Housewives, Five Others in Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than four housewives and five other residents of Shema Quarters in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be terrorists who defiled a heavy downpour to attack the residential area.

The suspected terrorists, who stormed the quarters located in Dutsin-Ma town about 11:30pm on Sunday in large numbers, were said to have operated for about three hours before the arrival of some security personnel.

A credible source told THISDAY in a telephone interview on Monday, that the hoodlums invaded the quarters during a heavy downpour brandishing AK-47 rifles, arrows and machetes when most of the residents were asleep.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, also confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes, there was an attack. I am aware of it but I can’t give the full account of it because the report I have is still sketchy.”

But the source said the terrorists ransacked the residence of one Usman Abdullahi Yarima and abducted his two wives and three other members of the family before moving to Abdulraziz Lawal’s house where they also kidnapped his two wives and two other relatives.

He added that the husbands of the abducted housewives who were overpowered by the motorcycle-riding terrorists, fled for safety which led to the abduction of the victims.

According to the source, “The terrorists attacked the Shema quarters in large numbers around 11:30pm yesterday (Sunday) and abducted nine people despite a heavy downpour that we witnessed here yesterday.



“They broke into the house of one Usman Abdullahi Yerima and abducted his two wives and three other family members in the compound. They later moved into the house of one Abdulraziz Lawal and kidnapped his two wives and two other relatives.

“The terrorists operated from 11:30pm to 2am before some police officers came. You know it was raining seriously during that time, so all efforts we made to prevent the attackers from going with the victims proved abortive.”

However, Isah, while confirming the incident, said the Dutsin-Ma Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicles and some police officers were drafted to the scene of the incident and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel.

He, however, debunked reports that the terrorists operated from 11:30pm to 2am, saying: “We got that report around 11pm but for them to have operated up to 2am, that one I cannot say is true.”