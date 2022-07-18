  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Announces Executive Appointments

Business | 1 min ago

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of new directors to oversee the operations of various subsidiaries within the group.

The appointments were in line with the financial institution’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders. With the appointments, the organisation bolstered its capabilities to provide better services to its clients.

A statement from the bank notes that Helmut Engelbrecht was appointed as Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Hassan Khan was appointed as Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited. Bunmi Olarinoye and Idris Toriola took up the positions of Chief Executive and Executive Director respectively at Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited. Adelanwa Adesanya and Selvan Kistnasamy were also appointed Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively at the stockbroking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC. 

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC,  Dr Demola Sogunle,  commenting on the appointments said that the financial institution was committed to growing its people while upholding the highest standards of service delivery across its subsidiaries.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.