Stanbic IBTC Holdings Announces Executive Appointments

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of new directors to oversee the operations of various subsidiaries within the group.

The appointments were in line with the financial institution’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders. With the appointments, the organisation bolstered its capabilities to provide better services to its clients.

A statement from the bank notes that Helmut Engelbrecht was appointed as Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and Hassan Khan was appointed as Non-Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited. Bunmi Olarinoye and Idris Toriola took up the positions of Chief Executive and Executive Director respectively at Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited. Adelanwa Adesanya and Selvan Kistnasamy were also appointed Independent Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively at the stockbroking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, commenting on the appointments said that the financial institution was committed to growing its people while upholding the highest standards of service delivery across its subsidiaries.