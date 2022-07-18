Smith Shoots 64 to Upstage Mcllroy to Win 150th Open Title

Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship title by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Rory McIlroy finished third.

It is a first major for the Australian, who carded a magnificent bogey-free eight-under-par 64, that featured five successive birdies from the 10th, to win on 20 under par.

The 28-year-old had to roll in a three-foot birdie putt at the last to avoid a play-off with American Young, who had seconds earlier eagled the par-four hole to post a 65 and reach 19 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland shot a 74 to slip to 14 under and joint fourth place with England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who closed with a bogey-free 67.