  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Smith Shoots 64 to Upstage Mcllroy to Win 150th Open Title

Sport | 2 mins ago

Cameron Smith stunned St Andrews by snatching the 150th Open Championship title by one stroke from Cameron Young, as Rory McIlroy finished third.

It is a first major for the Australian, who carded a magnificent bogey-free eight-under-par 64, that featured five successive birdies from the 10th, to win on 20 under par.

The 28-year-old had to roll in a three-foot birdie putt at the last to avoid a play-off with American Young, who had seconds earlier eagled the par-four hole to post a 65 and reach 19 under.

McIlroy, who led overnight by four shots alongside Viktor Hovland, closed with a two-under 70 to finish third, while Hovland shot a 74 to slip to 14 under and joint fourth place with England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who closed with a bogey-free 67.

