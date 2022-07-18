Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Wins Awards

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMBN) has announced that it recently won two awards within the M&A category at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria Awards (AIHN) award ceremony.

The AIHN is the umbrella body for issuing houses and investment banks in Nigeria. The awards ceremony is an annual event designed to recognise and reward market participants who have contributed to the growth of the industry.

RMB Nigeria won the M&A Deal of the Year 2021 for Dolidol’s 100 per cent acquisition of Mouka Limited, a Nigerian manufacturer of mattresses and pillows from Actis and the Moukarim family.

In addition to the M & A Deal of the Year, RMB Nigeria won the award for the Best M&A House. This was in recognition of a successful year in which RMB Nigeria concluded a number of landmark transactions including the demutualisation of The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX) and subsequent listing on The Nigerian Exchange, the merger of BUA Foods five food businesses and subsequent listing on The Nigerian Exchange, the Initial Public Offering of IHS Towers on the New York Stock Exchange, MTN Group’s Offer for Sale in MTN Nigeria Plc, First Bank of Nigeria divestment of its minority shareholding in Airtel Nigeria Limited and the share reconstruction of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

Commenting on the awards, a statement quoted the CEO RMB Nigeria/Regional Head West Africa, Michael Larbie to have said: “We are proud to have such a strong presence in the M&A category, winning two highly regarded awards.

“This is a testament to our reputation as the bank of choice for our M&A clients, and the expertise we have in structuring deals for our clients that are value accretive to all parties. These awards illustrate the great strides we continue to make in providing our clients with best-in-class financial services.”

Also, the Head, Investment Banking Africa Regions, Rand Merchant Bank, Chidi Iwuchukwu added: “We look forward to continuing to bring our expertise to enabling more M&A transactions for our clients, supporting them, and stimulating economic growth in the process.”

RMBN has over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory on infrastructure projects, execution of key merger and acquisition mandates, to the provision of innovative and bespoke funding solutions to support transactions across a range of sectors.