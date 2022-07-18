  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Osun Election: Victory for Democracy, Says Yaman

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, Alh. Shuaibu Abdullahi Yaman has described the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun State as a victory for democracy and an indictment of betrayers and traitors. 

In a statement from his media and strategy office in Ilorin on Sunday, Yaman said the hitherto nascent Nigeria’s democracy is gradually coming to an age where the voices of the masses are resonated and counted. 

“The PDP victory in Osun is a victory for democracy and a clear signal to political demagogues to prepare their handover notes, as the majority of the people can no longer be deceived”, Yaman said. 

Alh. Yaman congratulated the governor-elect on the well-deserved victory and urged him to remain committed to his electoral promises. 

The gubernatorial hopeful also congratulated the PDP leadership for the support given to Adeleke while the campaign lasted. 

“I, especially, congratulate the President, 8th National Assembly, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for his pioneering role in the Osun struggle”, Yaman said. 

Alh. Yaman implored the good people of Kwara State to vote out the clueless governor of Kwara State come 2023 election to create a better and prosperous future for the state.

