Obasanjo Seeks Constitutional Roles for Traditional Rulers to Promote Stability, Peace

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former President Olusegun Obasajo has called for constitutional roles for the traditional rulers across board in the country, saying this would engender peace and stability in the country.



Obasanjo described traditional institution as sacred and pivotal to the success and survival of any society, saying no nation could grow when their tradition was being subjugated and suppressed in a brazen fashion.



The former number one citizen spoke in Ayetoro Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government area of Ekiti State, at the weekend, during the 20th coronation anniversary of Alayetoro, Oba Samuel Olufisan Ajayi.



The former Nigerian leader was accompanied to the ceremony by the former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Obasanjo, who was the father of the day, described the traditional institution as a significant part of every society, adding that the role of the royal fathers should be accorded due recognition.



“No one can underrate the contributions of our royal fathers. They are the custodians of our customs and tradition.

“But majorly, they sustain peace and stability in any society, so we have to accord them their due constitutional roles,” Obasanjo said.

The former president commended Oba Ajayi for his positive impact in the community since he ascended the throne, urging him to continue his appreciable contributions to drive development in the town.



Addressing his subjects, Oba Ajayi, said the 20-year journey had not been easy considering the challenges a devouted Christian Oba would encounter on the throne in a typical Yoruba community.

“As a true Christian, I have had my fair share and I can say categorically that it is not a tea party at all for an uncompromising Christian to reign over a Yoruba town as an Oba.

“Thus, it has been 20 years of various kinds of challenges and by God’s grace, also of great triumphs. I thank God that at any time when the enemies had come like a flood, God had raised a standard against them”, he said.