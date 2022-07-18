NBA President-elect Wants INEC to Leverage Technology in 2023

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to leverage the technology the NBA deployed in the conduct of its elections so as to achieve a smooth, credible, free and fair general election in 2023.

Maikyau stated this against the current insecurity challenges confronting the nation, shortly after his declaration as President-elect of the NBA Executive Election, which held on Saturday.



According to him the association has been conducting transparent and credible polls through modern technology to the applaud of members.

The online technology enables the participation of a very large number of the NBA, who do not need to travel from one point to another or even gather in a spot, as people cast their votes at their convenience within the time slated for the ballot.



Maikyau, therefore, urged INEC to deploy the technology in its conduct of future elections in the country particularly, as insecurity seems to be a major threat to the conduct of the 2023 general election.

In a related development, the president-elect has extended his hand of fellowship to all contestants in the elections so as to lead a United and progressive bar in the country.

“I extend my hand of fellowship to who took in process as contestant, let put our hand on the plough to cultivate the fertile land of the NBA”, he said.