In Preparation for Transition, Fayemi Sacks All Political Aides Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In what appeared like a preparation for his handing over on October 16, 2022, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has terminated the appointments of all his political aides.



Those affected by the sack are his Special Assistants, Technical Assistants, Executive Assistants and Senior Special Assistants he appointed upon assumption of office in 2018.



Fayemi will handover to his would-be successor, Biodun Oyebanji, on October 16, 2022, having won the June 18 governorship poll as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



A memo dated July 15,2022, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola, which was sighted by newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, said Fayemi approved the termination of these appointments with effect from 31st July, 2022.



Fayemi said the action, which was in consonance with the state’s transition law, was targeted at ensuring payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.



Fayemi further stated that the action would pave way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.



The memo read: “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government. One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.

“His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executives Assistants would end on 31st July 2022 to enable the State Government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up.”