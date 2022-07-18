Gov Matawalle Suspend Emir for Turbaning Terror Kingpin 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has ordered the immediate suspension of the Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Tsafe Local Government Area, Aliyu Garba Marafa.

The emir was suspended for turbaning a notorious terror kingpin, Adamu Aleru, who has been on the police wanted list, as Sarkin Fulani (the Chief of Fulani) of Yandoton Daji emirate.

Matawalle, in a statement issued on Sunday night by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, dissociated himself from the alleged turbaning of the terror kingpin.

“This is to inform the general public that the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area.

“In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for the suspension of the Emir with immediate effect”, the statement added.

Consequently, the governor has approved the appointment of a six-man committee headed by Hon. Yahaya Chado Gora to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the suspended emir.

The governor, however, directed the District Head of Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa, to spearhead the affairs of the emirate until further notice.