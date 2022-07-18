Elephant Girls Stump to Retaining Olukoya Women’s Basketball Title

FirstBank’s Elephant Girls defeated MFM Queens by 54-37 to retain the Dr. D. K Olukoya Women’s Basketball Championship title at the weekend.

The final played inside the Indoor Sports Hall of National Stadium in Surulere Lagos, capped the week-long Championships whose grand finale was used to mark the birthdays of the MFM ministries General Overseer Dr D.K. Oluku’s and his wife, Dr Folashade Olukoya.

The FirstBank’s Team didn’t just retain the title, Marjanatu Musa of the Elephants Girls emerged the Most Valuable Player, (MVP) of the championships, Best Rebounds and Best Five. Her other teammates, Ifunaya Okoro emerge Best Shooter and Best Scorer of the 2022 edition.

Though the matches were keenly contested, the Elephant Girls proved too strong for all their opponent including Raptors Basketball team that they defeated 66-34 in the Quarter finals.

They also humbled Bayelsa Patriots 77-12 before conquering the MFM Queens in the finals.

Having defeated the MFM Queens a week earlier to lift the Sam Oguche Basketball Foundation Championships, the Elephant Girls knew that the encounter will not be easy as the Queens will be looking to revenge.

But the well motivated FirstBank super stars, backed by their teaming fans were up to the challenge and left no one in doubt of their determination to once again teach the MFM Queens a bitter lesson in basketball. That they did with a 54-37 victory to retain the trophy.

Satisfied with the outcome of the competition, the Team’s Coach, Lati Erinfolami said the Elephant Girls were desperate to bring back the glory of basketball to where it was when they compete favourable with the best from the African continent.

“We are on course for greater thing. Our dream is to bring glory to our sponsor and the country. We are on the march to dominating basketball even in the continent once again,” concludes Coach Erinfolami.