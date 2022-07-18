Buhari’s Negligence Responsible for Edo, Osun Loss, Says Edo APC Chieftain

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s declining fortunes, including a crushing defeat in Osun State with the ouster of incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Mayaki accused Buhari of negligence in the management of party’s activities and ‘suicidal’ tolerance of anti-party activities within the ranks.

He alleged that anti-party activities among top ranking members of the APC, including governors and federal ministers under Buhari-led administration were to be blamed for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun States.

Mayaki noted that the poor reward system of the party and that of the president posed another negative impact on the party, adding that Buhari as the leader of the party does not appear concerned if the party would collapse under his watch.

Mayaki, who chaired the Media Council of the APC in Edo State during the 2020 governorship election, maintained that although the president’s non-interference through the infamous ‘federal might’ represents a good development for the country’s democracy, it still does not excuse the observed “abandonment of his obligations as the leader of the party who ought to be spearheading efforts to unite the ranks, enforce loyalty, and expand political control.”

He warned that unless the President changes tack, his ‘look the other way’ approach to party issues might complicate the party’s chances in 2023.

He said: “The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and Ministers under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration are to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.

“Poor reward system of the party and that of the president, if not checked, could impact negatively on the party just as the ‘I don’t care attitude’ of Mr. President as a party man. The president is the leader of the party and he doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.”

“In Edo State, we have a deformed assembly lacking the inclusion of the majority because duly elected members are yet to be inaugurated. Mr. President has shown no serious concern about this dangerous development, despite the fact that the affected state legislators are all members of the party he leads.

“Under President Buhari, APC governors worked against the party in Edo State similar to how figures in his cabinet have been fingered in the loss of Osun State. But Mr. President won’t lift a finger to either reprimand these party saboteurs; instead he signals tolerance that further emboldens them.”

Mayaki also criticised Buhari’s refusal to sack non-performing members of his cabinets who, according to him, have shown themselves incapable of bringing an end to the insecurity that plagues the country.

He argued for bold management of the party’s affair and advised the president to learn party leadership from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, just as he encouraged party members in Osun State to learn the necessary lessons from the defeat and work harder toward delivering Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu next year.

He also warned the PDP not to be deluded “into believing that taking Osun means winning the presidency as it is a different ball game entirely.”