  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Buhari Rejoices With New NBA President, Yakubu Maiyaku

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on successful conclusion of its conference which culminated in the election of Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, as President.

The President, according to a release issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, 

congratulated the legal luminary for emerging as the 31st President of the highly revered association, which has over the years played a major role in democratic and economic development of the country, with advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments. 

The President hailed the outgoing President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all the national leaders who took the association to a higher level, particularly with building new partnerships and integration of technology.

President Buhari said he looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body will be upheld, and further projected to the world.

