Buhari: Osun People Have Expressed Their Will Through Ballot, It Must Matter, Be Respected

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, described the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as an expression of the will of the people through ballot, which must matter and be respected.

The president, who congratulated Adeleke, as well as commended the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders, however, reiterated his commitment to a credible electoral system in the country.



This is as congratulatory messages, have continued to come for Adeleke from different strata of the system, particularly, members of his political family, including person like the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; National Chairman of the PDP, 7/17/22r. Iyorchia Ayu; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, among others.

“With the election over, the president expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy,” he said in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina.



Continuing, he noted further that the successful conduct of the election was a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate – to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

Buhari, therefore, reassured the nation that the commitment of his administration towards having credible elections remained unshaken.

Atiku, Ayu, Saraki, Diri, Obaseki Salute Adeleke

In his congratulatory message, Atiku Abubakar said, “At this point in time when our country needs to take a break from the shameful effects of bad governance, it shall be on record that Osun State provided the compass into that brighter future that awaits us at the horizon.

“The referendum on the administration of the APC, has commenced with the verdict of the people of Osun State in electing Senator Ademola Adeleke, while we know that the 2023 general election will be a full referendum.

“It is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.



“The ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party. We shall intensify the work to ensure that we uproot all vestiges of bad governance and false hopes towards the 2023 election. The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have a national coverage.”

“Congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders, who came together to make this sweet victory possible. But even more importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power truly belongs to the people.”



Ayu, who in his congratulatory message, said the Osun people have spoken, recalled how the defeated governor denied the party the use of facilities for its campaign.

“A few days ago, the defeated and outgoing Governor, HE Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate us. This included denying us the use of any public facility in the state capital for our mega-rally.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes,” adding that, the convincing win of 403, 371 against Governor Oyetola’s 375, 027 was ample proof of that.



Ayu said, “Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.”

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun State. I hail every party stakeholder, who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.”

In his message, Saraki too said, “Today, all across Nigeria, the nation has watched as the people of Osun State deliver a clear, loud, and strong message: “Imole De” — which means that light has come.



“We have watched, as the people of this great state have reclaimed their mandate and the mandate of my dear friend and brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate, which was surreptitiously stolen at the polls exactly four years ago.

“With everything that we have all witnessed here in Osun State, one lesson remains clear: the people of Nigeria want better. They want lives that are not hampered by the rising cost of living, the flailing economy, and the insecurity. They want a conscientious government — one that works for and represents the best interests of themselves, their families, and their communities.



“Make no mistake, this victory was not easily attained. It is the culmination of the sacrifice and hard work of our party leaders, stakeholders, and leaders, who all played specific roles to ensure that this time around, our party’s mandate has been protected, and our candidate has now emerged victorious.

“I congratulate my brothers, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Governor Godwin Obaseki, for taking the time out of their busy schedules to ensure that our victory was not only concise but complete.”

Obaseki: Osun People Chose Progress over Retrogression

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the PDP governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, following his victory in Saturday’s election, saying the Osun people chose progress over retrogressive politics.

Obaseki, who also said Osun people made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and its ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that had put them in dire straits, however, stood with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that, “we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.



“We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the electoral reforms, which started in the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election. These reforms have ensured a peaceful, fair and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.

“As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win.”

Makinde: People’s Power’ll Continue to Triumph

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory at the just-concluded Osun State governorship election, saying the power of the people has again triumphed and would continue to triumph.

According to him, Adeleke’s victory was similar to what happened in Oyo State during the 2019 governorship election, when the people exercised their franchise in support of an opposition party.

Makinde, who hailed the teeming voters across the 30 local governments of Osun State for standing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and staying resolute to ensure that their votes counted, said: “it’s great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South-West.”



According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde lauded Adeleke, PDP members and Osun State voters for remaining strong and unwavering throughout the electioneering period.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, I congratulate the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the people of Osun State on this victory.

“It is great to have a second PDP flag flying in the South West and this victory teaches all politicians an important lesson – that truly, power resides with the people. The power of the people will continue to triumph, the earlier politicians realise this fact, the better for our democracy,” he said.

Obi Congratulates Adekeke

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has extended what he described as his warmest personal congratulations to Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State gubernatorial election.

Obi also congratulated candidate of the Labour Party in the election, Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

He said, “To our the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide especially, when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades.



“However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve not relent in our noble march to take back our country. Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate through out the length and breath of the Nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline , shift the National psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”

Nwobodo: Adeleke’s Victory, Precursor to PDP’s Success in 2023

A former governor of Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has described the victory of Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as a precursor to the success awaiting PDP in the 2023 general election.

Nwobodo, in a statement last night, said Adeleke’s victory showed that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, would win the presidency in 2023 and that the PDP would win in the Southwest and the other geopolitical zones.



“I congratulate the governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke for his victory in the well-conducted polls last Saturday. Adeleke’s victory is a forerunner to the electoral fortunes of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Atiku will win the presidency for the PDP in 2023.”

Nwobodo recalled that Adeleke had in 2018 won the same governorship position through the ballots but was “robbed of victory through the rigging machinery of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

“This time around, he has won again in another clear victory, and I congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible poll in Osun State.”

‘Buhari’s Negligence Responsible for Edo, Osun Losses’

A Chieftain of APC in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, has laid the blames for the party’s recent struggles, including a crushing defeat in Osun State with the ouster of incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola, at the feet of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he accused of negligent management of party activities and ‘suicidal’ tolerance of anti-party activities within the ranks.

He also added that the anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and ministers under the President Buhari-led administration was to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.



Mayaki noted that the poor reward system of the party and that of the president, posed another negative impact on the party, adding that Buhari as the leader of the party does not appear concerned if the party collapsed under his watch.

Mayaki, who chaired the Media Council of the Edo APC in the 2020 governorship election, maintained that although the president’s non-interference through the infamous ‘federal might’ represents a good development for the country’s democracy, it still doesn’t excuse the observed “abandonment of his obligations as the leader of the party, who ought to be spearheading efforts to unite the ranks, enforce loyalty, and expand political control.”



He warned that unless the President changes tack, his ‘look the other way’ approach to party issues might complicate the party’s chances in 2023, adding: “The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and Ministers under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.

“Poor reward system of the party and that of the president, if not checked, could impact negatively on the party just as the ‘I don’t care attitude’ of Mr. President as a party man. The president is the leader of the party and he doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.”

Ortom: Takeover of Nigeria by PDP Has Begun

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has said the election of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next Osun State Governor, was a precursor to the round of victories awaiting the PDP as it began to take back all the states in its resolve to rescue Nigeria from the destruction meted to it by the APC-led federal government.



While congratulating Adeleke for his victory at Saturday’s gubernatorial election, he praised him for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory, saying “ the people have spoken”.

Ortom also praised the people of Osun state, the INEC, the media, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

“On behalf of myself, the government and the PDP family in Benue State, I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his election as the Governor-elect of Osun State. I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you by your election.”

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party “, Ortom stated.



While congratulating the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee of the PDP, Governor Ortom also expressed confidence that the victory of the party in Osun State would further change the political map of the South West as the PDP is ready to rescue the country from its undertakers in the APC.

Elumelu: PDP’s Victory in Osun Marks APC’s Exit in 2023

Minority Leader of the PDP in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Saturday, governorship election, saying it marked the exit of the APC in 2023.

Elumelu, in a congratulatory message, said the victory and recovery of the mandate that was allegedly stolen from Adeleke by the APC in 2018, further reinforced his popularity and that of the PDP not only in Osun State, but also in the South West geo-political zone and the nation as a whole.

According to him, this showed that the PDP would win 2023 general election.



“On behalf of the members of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, I congratulate you, the Osun State Governor-Elect, Your Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on your well-deserved victory in the Saturday, July 16, 2022 Governorship election.

“Your overwhelming defeat of a sitting governor underscores the well-founded confidence and trust the people of Osun State repose in you as the leader with the desired capacity, integrity, humility, love for the people and the political will to lead their state in the right direction.”

Adeleke’s Victory Has Vindicated Diri, Says IYC

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide said the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke at Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, was a proof of the commitment, loyalty and capacity of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to his party, the PDP.

In a statement by the President of IYC, Peter Timothy Igbifa, he said Diri as the Chairman of the PDP Electoral Committee in Osun, proved that an Ijaw man could be trusted to deliver in a national assignment.



“As a council, we noticed that some PDP leaders were not happy that an Ijaw man was appointed to handle the Osun electoral matters. They conspired against Governor Douye Diri to make him fail in his first national party assignment.

“They referred to him as an inexperienced politician and tried to demean and relegate him to the background. But man is not God. Diri triumphed as a miracle governor and delivered a resounding victory to his party”.

Igbifa, who congratulated Diri for piloting the success of his party in Osun, said the victory of PDP had brought shame to the enemies of the Bayelsa governor and the Ijaw nation within the PDP, who had earlier conspired to make the Bayelsa governor fail in his first national party assignment.

Female Lawyers Commend INEC, Women Turn-out

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in a preliminary report on its observation of the governorship election in Osun State, has commended the efforts of the INEC, for the efforts at ensuring a free and fair election in Osun State.

The body also commended women for turning out en mass to exercise their franchise in selecting who governs them in Osun State for the next four years.

FIDA Nigeria, in its preliminary report on the Osun poll, signed by its Country Vice President and National President, Mrs Amina Agbaje, noted that women and persons with disability were also accorded priority by the electoral umpire.



“Reports across the Local Government Areas in Osun state observed indicate that there was early and high voter turnout for the polls across the state as security personnel, electoral officers and election materials arrived at most polling units between the hours of 8:00 – 9:00am.

“24% of the polling units had the election materials before 8AM, 48% by 8AM and 28% by 8:30AM. Furthermore we observed that 64% polling units visited had more than one electoral official, 24% had 3 electoral officials, and 12 % had two (2) electoral officials.



“With regards participation of female electoral officials, we observed that a larger percentage of the polling units visited , that is about 76% had more than 2 female electoral officials, 12% had less than 2 officials, while 12% were above 2 officials.

“For instance, at polling unit 007, Ward 3, Boluwaduro LGA, polling unit 012, ward 2, Ife North LGA, accreditation commenced between 8.20- 8.30am, Similarly at polling unit 7, ward 6, Iwo LGA, accreditation commenced as early as 8am, however at polling unit 23, ward 5 , Oshogbo LGA, voters were accredited at 9.45am”, Mrs Agbaje said.



On the turn out. of female voters and Persons with Disabilities, FIDA, claimed it observed a large turnout of female voters in about 88% of the polling units observed, adding that only 12% of the polling units visited had low voters.”

Utomi: With Transactional Politics, APC, PDP Can’t Produce Good Leaders

National Leader of Labour Party, Prof Pat Utomi, has declared that, with structural deficiency by reason of their transactional politics, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not produce good leaders.

He also said his 2012 Leadership Newspaper Annual Lecture gave birth to the APC but that people, who hijacked power then never wanted people like him to come closer.



Utomi, a Professor of Political Economics and Management, made the assertion in Benin City, capital of Edo State, weekend, at a one-day sensitisation programme organised by “Nigeria Can’t Continue Like This” NCC-LIT, with the theme: Supporters of Good Governance.

According to him, what attracted persons him then was the anti-corruption thing, because Buhari said, when elected, he would kill corruption, so that Nigeria could make progress.



“However, because of this transactional politics, we can see what has become of the government and in my opinion, this government is the most corrupt Nigeria has ever had.

“ASUU has been on strike forever, and look at what they are just asking for and it is for the sake of our children and this is what one man, called Accountant General can just take N170 billion from our treasury. You can see that their conscience don’t worry them again, because of the structure,” he said.

According to him, the desire to change Nigeria made him to start working with some persons on the need for a third force and that made him to be working with some groups including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Labour Commission from the thirty-six states of the country and that was how the Labour Party allied to the Labour Congress.



“So, when some persons begin to project me for the presidency, and Peter Obi said the PDP thing will not work for him and came to the LP, I said okay, I will step down for him, because I am for anything that will make Nigeria work,” Utomi noted.

He also disclosed that the formation of APC as a party began from a lecture he delivered in Lagos in 2012.

“APC started from a lecture that I gave at the Leadership Newspaper Annual Lecture, 2012 with the title, ‘Political Parties: Will Opposition Save Nigeria?’ At the Sheraton Hotels. When I finished the lecture, Chief Paul Unongo, accosted me and said, can I just close this gate so that about one thousand persons at the lecture will not go until we know how opposition political parties should be created.

“On the high table were Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Bisi Akande and others. In that meeting, I was mandated to go and write APC manifesto with the Vice President Yomi Osinbajo. But from the day one, it seemed that people that captured power do not want people like us around, and I just decided to stay on my own.”

Nwosu: Relegation of Founding Fathers, Arrogance Cost APC Osun

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate of APC in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, has blamed internal crisis, arrogance, reliance on power of incumbency and poor reward system for the inability of the party to win the just concluded Osun State governorship election.

Nwosu, in a statement shortly after the result was announced by the INEC, noted that the APC leadership allowed internal crisis to engulf the structure of the party in nearly all the states, adding that the loss the APC suffered in Osun State was self-inflicted.



He stressed further that the arrogance of the people in power had led them to play God, while losing the commitment of party faithful.

“APC lost because the party leadership allowed internal crisis to kill the structures in all the states. Secondly, arrogance contributed to the fall of the party. They believe that once you are in power, no one can do anything. APC has always believed in the power of incumbency and also remember that we have been saying it that their reward system is zero.

“For instance, the founding fathers of the party are relegated to please new members. Look at how they treated the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, see how he was relegated, a founding member of the party and they believed he can’t do anything, he should go to hell. They have seen it now,” he said.

On whether the party could still bounce back ahead the 2023 general elections, Nwosu lamented that the party does not have the luxury of time to make amends.



“It is getting late, in fact it is already late for the APC to retrace its steps. If they wanted to make corrections, they could have done that since; they had every opportunity to do that, but because some of the leaders in the party are very arrogant, they don’t care, they are selfish and only think about themselves and we have been shouting about this but no one cared to listen. They think that once you become a governor then you have everything and nothing else matters anymore.

“I strongly blame the leadership of our party for the woes that have befallen the APC. God gave us power in 2015 and became arrogant with the power. We no longer care what happens, how the people feel, we don’t care how the founding fathers of the party are treated, see where the arrogance has gotten us today,” he said.

PDP Governors Say It’s Time for APC to Go

The PDP governors, yesterday, congratulated Ademola Adeleke and said his victory on Saturday was because of the trust Osun people reposed on him, adding that it was time for APC to go.

The party’s governors said because the people could see Adeleke’s heart, which was full of love and concern for the wellbeing of his people, they elected him

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Governor, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the party’s governors said, “This victory is as a result of the sagacity, hard work, teamwork, skillful campaigns, efficient resource allocation, openness and humility exhibited by the Governor-elect ‘

“He concentrated on issues that mattered most to Osun people and they responded in kind, bestowing on him and PDP an earth-shaking victory of historic proportions. This victory is a lesson for all. It shows that everyone matters in politics, particularly the electorate. It also confirms the famous dictum that ‘God’s time is the best’.



“We must remain vigilant and anticipate all the antics the dying All Progressives Congress (APC) will come up with. But rest assured that we are all with you in this great effort to reset the trajectory and story of Nigeria, positively. The light has shone on Osun State, in July. It is time for the light to shine on Nigeria, again through the instrumentality of the PDP, come February, 2023.”

PSC, IG Say Osun Signposts Peaceful 2023 Elections

The Police Service Commission (PSC), said at the weekend, that, the commendable performance of the personnel of the Nigeria Police and during the just concluded Osun State governorship election was a signal that future elections in the country may witness good coverage by police and other security agencies.

Speaking in the same breath, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, commended security operatives particularly, officers of the Nigeria Police, the military, and other security agencies as well as the electorate in Osun State for the peaceful conduct of the elections held last Saturday in the three Senatorial Districts, 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and 3753 polling units of the State.

The commission, in a statement, said it monitored policemen on election duties in the 30 Local Government Areas of the state and rated their performance above average.



“The police men arrived the polling centres on time and were professional in their conduct. They exhibited a high level of commitment to their duties and were able to restore orderliness in most of the polling units.

“There were an average of three policemen in most of the units who were properly dressed with their name tags and were also firm and courteous to voters.”

The IGP applauded the massive deployment of police operatives, specialised units, and other human and operational assets including three helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance in the the senatorial districts, four adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas, and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) which enabled swift responses to the pockets of electoral issues.

As statement by Force Headquarters said the IGP also lauded the collaborative efforts of other security agencies which assisted in the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Avoid Litigation, Congratulate Adeleke, Lawyer Tells Oyetola

Human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has asked the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to concede defeat and congratulate the governor-elect of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, also said Oyetola would disgrace himself if he dares heads to court to challenge the electoral victory of Adeleke as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The lawyer described as a waste of time, any litigation by the APC candidate, saying even the Supreme Court cannot save Oyetola from his defeat at the polls of Saturday, July 16, 2022.

He therefore asked Oyetola to do the honorable thing and congratulate the governor-elect (Adeleke) just as President Muhammadu Buhari has done on Sunday.

Secondus Felicitates Adeleke

A former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on his well deserved victory at the Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

Secondus said the victory was a clear affirmation and demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the efforts of the Adelekes in the development of the state.



He commended all those who contributed greatly to the victory, in particular, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, among others.

“By this brave and courageous act, Osun people have shown their determination to take their collective destiny in their own hands and for this PDP and all lovers of democracy are proud of them.”

Mark: Adeleke’s Victory, PDP’s Gateway to 2023

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has said the victory of Ademola Adeleke, was a gateway for the PDP in 2023.

“Your perseverance, steadfastness, focus, determination and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of Osun State has paid off. Their votes are investments and trust in you to lead them to the promised Land,” he said.

The former Senate President told Adeleke to see his victory as a call to higher responsibility, and the power to do good and emancipate the people from deprivation, poverty and want.



He praised the people of Osun State for remaining steadfast and believe in the capacity of Adeleke to deliver dividends of democracy to them hoping that the governor- elect will live up to expectation.

Mark also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the security operatives and the media for the enabling environment that guaranteed free, fair and credible election in Osun state.

He said the PDP victory in Osun State shows that, “the PDP is the party of choice and the vehicle to usher In positive changes for Nigeria in 2023.”

Abdulsalami’s Peace Committee Urges Adeleke to be Benevolent in Victory

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has described recently concluded governorship election in Osun state as a triumph of democracy.

In a statement signed by the former Nigeria’s Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the group urged the winner of the election, Senator Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be benevolent in victory, urging him and his political party to eschew triumphalism that may make peace-building difficult after what at certain moments was a fractiously fought election

“We wish to commend and congratulate the people of Osun State over their peaceful conduct during the July 16, 2022, governorship election making the following observations.



“We particularly commend the people of Osun State for coming out in large numbers abiding to the procedures set out by the Electoral Act and implemented by the electoral commission. Your conduct is an admirable example of proper voter behaviour to the nation, even as we look forward to the General Elections in 2023.



“We note with certainty, the efforts put in place by various stakeholders in government, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional and religious leaders, and various development partners, to ensure a peaceful and transparent atmosphere before, during and after the elections in Osun State. We are elated over this development and call for further cooperation in future elections.

“While the elections were not devoid of incidents, particularly the scourge that is vote trading, we commend the efforts of all stakeholders who have tirelessly worked either as ombudsmen or observers or participants to ensure that the elections were conducted according to the rules,”. It said.

Adeleke’s Emergence, Victory for Democracy, Says Yaman

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kwara State, Alhaji Shuaibu Abdullahi Yaman, has described the electoral victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun State as one for democracy.

Yaman also said the victory was an indictment of betrayers and traitors.



However, in a statement in Ilorin, congratulated Adeleke and said, “the nascent Nigeria’s democracy is gradually coming to an age, where the voices of the masses are resonated and counted. The PDP victory in Osun is a victory for democracy and a clear signal to political demagogues to prepare their handover notes, as the majority of the people can no longer be deceived.”

Yaman urged Adeleke to remain committed to his electoral promises and also congratulated the PDP leadership for the support given to the winner while the campaign lasted.

“I, especially, congratulate the President, 8th National Assembly, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for his pioneering role in the Osun struggle,” Yaman said, and implored the good people of state to vote out the clueless government in the state come 2023 election so as to create a better and prosperous future for the state.