Breaking: Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, Impeached 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has been impeached.

Olaniyan was impeached by the state House of Assembly on Monday around 11:30 am.

The House of Assembly is dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers during plenary announced that they impeached the deputy governor following the recommendation of the panel set up to investigate him.

The announcement of the impeachment was made following the adoption of the recommendations of the report of the seven-man panel set up to investigate allegations levelled against Olaniyan.

The panel report was read by the Majority Leader, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin.

Details later …