It is that time of the year when political analysts frustrate our heads with hypothetical questions and situations. With the 2023 presidential elections just around the corner, it is a wonder that these questions and situations have not shattered every crystal ball. Maybe such balls are waiting for former Lagos State Governor AkinwunmiAmbode to team up with Bola Tinubu, after which they will promptly explode in exasperation.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest questions of the year revolves around whether or not Ambode is willing to team up with Tinubu to deliver the mantle of Nigeria’s presidency into the hands of the latter. The debate is a real thing on account of the relationship between the two men, a relationship that was dominated by Tinubu and Ambode was seemingly only carried along based on the whims of his erstwhile godfather.

Whoever remembers Lagos State before Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu came into the picture will recall that Ambode was well liked by Lagosians. This popularity was not only because he had the support of Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC). Ambode really knows how to reach the people. Alas, something came between Tinubu and Ambode and the former made sure to send the latter packing, causing Ambode to only serve as Lagos Governor for one term.

The embarrassment and humiliation could have driven anybody else out of the country. But Ambode persisted, although he lived under the radar. And now that Tinubu is the APC presidential candidate and one of the strongest options for the mantle of President Muhammadu Buhari, there are speculations that his boys are rallying around Ambode to recruit him for his former godfather’s presidential campaign.

So, will Ambode agree to team up with Tinubu? This is the question. Some people think that this is the best time he has to pay back the Jagaban. Others believe that politics is already an edgy game, and players like Ambode ought to be prepared for the worst.

We can only wait to see what Ambode will choose. After all, both paths are very beneficial to him. Side with Tinubu and get many benefits. Side with Tinubu’s rivals and get many benefits. The choice, at the end of the day, is Ambode’s. The rest of us can only wait.