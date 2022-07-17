Wike’s Political Adventure

Notes for File

Before the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other PDP’s presidential aspirants had chorused that “if I lose, I will abide by the decision of the party.”

When an aspirant agreed to participate in an election, he has also agreed to all written and unwritten rules, particularly rules that he must fall behind the winners and abide by majority decisions. He will have his day when things go wrong.

This explained why Wike’s behaviour of recent is strange.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won fair square. Many have attributed Atiku’s winning to Wike ‘s failure in certain quarters. Wike should abide by democratic codes of honour because if he had won he would have expected Atiku to be behind him to give him all the support he can get.

Many are worried that Wike wants to blackmail and threaten the PDP by flirting with opposition parties.

Political analysts view Wike behaviour as sheer arrogance and misplaced sense of self-importance. According to some observers, he is grandstanding. The Rivers State governor should have known that no committee or party that runs on democratic ethos will impose running mate on a presidential candidate. Candidates freely choose someone they can trust; someone they are comfortable working with and not someone they can’t vouch for.

One thing for sure for Wike – he can’t dig PDP grave in Rivers State without digging his own. Wike already has a governorship candidate in the state whom he single-handed nominated against the wish of the heavyweights in the state. He should ask Dr. Bukola Saraki, Mr. Gbenga Daniel, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

They all dug PDP graves in their states and ended up losing the control of their states. Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is watching very closely.