What Next for TonyePrincewill?

The 2023 presidential election has caused a lot of friction in many of the political parties in Nigeria. In the top two parties, fractures have emerged that threaten the continued existence of the party structure. Even so, the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be in greater danger of falling apart, and the Muslim-Muslim presidential team structure adopted by Bola Tinubu is not helping matters. With prestigious individuals like TonyePrincewill dumping the APC, things are not looking good for the party.

Maybe there is more to the picture, but several notable members of the APC have left the party over the decision of Tinubu to stick with a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election. Princewill is the latest of these former APC members to throw this fact at the leadership of the party, stating that it sets the wrong precedent.

One thing to note about Princewill’s resignation from APC is that he is the second (after Mrs. IbimSemenitari) to do so who is in the camp of former Minister of Transportation, ChibuikeAmaechi. As a result, several political analysts have claimed that the decision actually has little to do with the suggested religious undertones of Tinubu’s moves and a lot to do with the fact that Amaechi did not get the presidential ticket he expected. So, this is a kind of rebellion at Tinubu’s victory at the primary.

Other analysts are saying that Princewill and the others would still be members of the APC if Tinubu had listened to the clamour of the people and selected a Christian Northerner. Moreover, if Princewill decides to join the camp of AbubakarAtiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, it will be a big blow to the APC.

Maybe there will be a change of heart before the elections. Or maybe not.