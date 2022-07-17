Obi Emelonye Returns with New Film ‘Money

A new flick by Nollywood film director Obi Emelonye is set to hit the cinemas this July.

The film ‘Money Miss Road’ marks Obi’s foray into the action-comedy genre.

Produced by Joy Odiete and starring Jidekene Achufusi (Living In Bondage), comedian Josh ‘Josh2Funny’ Alfred and veteran entertainer Charly Boy, ‘Money Miss Road’, follows two down-on-their-luck friends Josiah and Joseph.

When Josiah’s wife, Lucy (Oma Iyasara) arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph (Achufusi) checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa (Charly Boy), a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah (Josh2Funny) thus sparking a game of cat and mouse with Diokpa tracing the two Joes to Lagos where they have become the biggest boys in town.

Speaking on what inspired the story, the veteran filmmaker said he had always hoped to bring more comic characters to life following his comedy film Onye Ozi. “After a few years of biopics, dramas and the likes, I thought it was time to work on an action-packed comedy with memorable characters.”

The Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory collaboration is executive produced by Odinaka Emmanuel Offia with Radisson Blu Anchorage, VI Lagos as partners. It will premiere in cinemas on July 22.