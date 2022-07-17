Oando Top Shot, EyimofeBoyo, Wife in Gay Mood

If a horse, as the Yorubas would say, could walk in the belly of the Deputy Chief Executive, Oando Group, EyimofeBoyo and his movie producer wife, Ego, it would not tumble.

But a horse need not find its way into the belly of the Boyos, as their feeling of excitement has been permanently pasted on their face for all, even the blind to see since their son, Eyisan took his heartthrob, Keji to the altar penultimate weekend. The wedding took place in Ilorin, Kwara State.

As gathered, the city of Imams and Alfas came alive as dignitaries came in for the wedding ceremonies, with the traditional wedding/Nikkai ceremony of the beautiful bride, who is also the daughter of Justice Alfa Belgore, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Society Watch gathered that the love story between the couple began in the UK where they are based. Also, the bride is a UK-trained physician who graduated from the University College, London.

Expectedly, the party was graced by top prominent people from across all walks of life. Some of the guests include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; ToyinSaraki; President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), OlumideAkpata; business mogul, Bola Shagaya; Richard Mofe-Damijo; Joke Silva; Kate Henshaw; Rita Dominic and Mildred Okwo among several others.

Expressing her happiness and gratitude, the mother of the groom, Ego showcased her writing skills when she took to social media.

She wrote: “Love indeed is a very beautiful thing and when it culminates in marriage it unites the couple as well as their families.It is every parent’s dream to be there for the most important milestone in their children’s lives and I am so so happy, so full of joy and gratitude that I was there to watch my darling son, Eyisan marry the love of his life — KejiBelgore.

“May this union blossom and flourish and the love they have today for each other grow deeper and more beautiful as long as they both shall live. I cannot quantify neither can I qualify the love that was showered on my family throughout the week of the wedding, and to this, I say thank you! Thank you to everyone who showed up to celebrate us…

“To everyone that said a prayer for the newlyweds…To everyone that sent gifts, I say a very big Thank you! May we all have reasons to celebrate as long as we live.”