  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Much Ado About Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Alleged N455m Wristwatch … as Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Life & Style | 47 mins ago

Sensational artist, Tems, sang a captivating song where she said that crazy things are happening. That song has become a soundtrack for a lot of the crazy things that are dominating the Nigerian corner of social media in recent times. Most recently, the craziest thing is none other than the alleged N455 million designer wristwatch worn by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and Nigerians are naturally shaking heads and giving the viral pictures of the Governor’s supposed extravagance the death state it deserves.

Viral pictures abound that show Governor Uzodimma greeting President Muhammadu Buhari while spotting a designer wristwatch that is allegedly worth a bit over N455 million. According to online native doctors, Uzodimma’s wristwatch looks exactly like the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond 18-piece Limited which currently costs approximately $785,500 (or N455 million). Someone did the calculations and estimated that this amount of money is enough to erect 75 school blocks with six classrooms in each block. In other words, if the calculations and speculations are to be believed, then Uzodimma took along with him to greet President Buhari 75 school blocks.

It has been a while since Governor Uzodimma dominated social media like this. In fact, since he climbed over Senator RochasOkorocha to be Imo Governor and threw (and received) ashes and dung in his struggle against Okorocha, Uzodimma has not gotten this much publicity. Unfortunately, this foray into the limelight is not the positive kind. Instead, it is the kind that will be remembered even after he leaves the gubernatorial position.

No doubt, Nigerians are not going to be kind to the governor in the days to come. After all, while politicians are known to steal a little and a lot here and here, they are not usually blatant. Thus, even as Uzodimma is suspected of having purchased a wristwatch worth N455 million for personal use, there is a lot of censure waiting to be delivered to his door.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.