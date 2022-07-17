Much Ado About Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Alleged N455m Wristwatch … as Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Sensational artist, Tems, sang a captivating song where she said that crazy things are happening. That song has become a soundtrack for a lot of the crazy things that are dominating the Nigerian corner of social media in recent times. Most recently, the craziest thing is none other than the alleged N455 million designer wristwatch worn by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and Nigerians are naturally shaking heads and giving the viral pictures of the Governor’s supposed extravagance the death state it deserves.

Viral pictures abound that show Governor Uzodimma greeting President Muhammadu Buhari while spotting a designer wristwatch that is allegedly worth a bit over N455 million. According to online native doctors, Uzodimma’s wristwatch looks exactly like the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond 18-piece Limited which currently costs approximately $785,500 (or N455 million). Someone did the calculations and estimated that this amount of money is enough to erect 75 school blocks with six classrooms in each block. In other words, if the calculations and speculations are to be believed, then Uzodimma took along with him to greet President Buhari 75 school blocks.

It has been a while since Governor Uzodimma dominated social media like this. In fact, since he climbed over Senator RochasOkorocha to be Imo Governor and threw (and received) ashes and dung in his struggle against Okorocha, Uzodimma has not gotten this much publicity. Unfortunately, this foray into the limelight is not the positive kind. Instead, it is the kind that will be remembered even after he leaves the gubernatorial position.

No doubt, Nigerians are not going to be kind to the governor in the days to come. After all, while politicians are known to steal a little and a lot here and here, they are not usually blatant. Thus, even as Uzodimma is suspected of having purchased a wristwatch worth N455 million for personal use, there is a lot of censure waiting to be delivered to his door.